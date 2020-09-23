Los Angeles, Sep 23 (PTI) "To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You" star Jordan Fisher is set to headline the big screen adaptation of the romantic novel "Hello, Goodbye and Everything In Between".

The ACE Entertainment film will see Fisher reunite with Matt Kaplan who produced "P.S. I Still Love You", the 2020 sequel in the hit Netflix rom-com franchise.

According to Deadline, Michael Lewen is directing "Hello, Goodbye..."

The book by Jennifer E Smith was originally adapted by Ben York Jones with the current draft of the script having been written by Amy Reed.

The story follows Clare and Aidan (Fisher), who after making a pact that they would break up before college, find themselves retracing the steps of their relationship on their last evening as a couple. The epic date leads them to familiar landmarks, unexpected places, and causes them to question whether high school love is meant to last.

Fisher, who is also on board as executive producer, said he is "fortunate enough" to enter a really special space with the "To All The Boys" family.

"We got to make magic and I'm thrilled to do that again with the same family, but with a new story. I adore Matt and the entire ACE team, and I can't wait to get back to set with this particular film and have the opportunity to work behind the camera as an executive producer," he said.

Calling Fisher a "once-in-a-generation kind of talent", Kaplan said the actor's on-screen dynamics are outmatched by his offscreen smarts, wit and creativity.

"He is exactly the kind of talent we at ACE want to be making projects with and I can't wait for audiences to see him as Aidan in this beautiful love story," the filmmaker.

