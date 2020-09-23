Director Anurag Kashyap was recently in the news after a Telugu actress accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment. The actress has now also filed a written complaint against the filmmaker at Versova police station. While several actresses who have worked with Kashyap as well as his ex-wives came in support of the director and defended him as being known to a be a strong feminist, recently in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the case and said if proven guilty, she would break all ties with the Kashyap. Taapsee Pannu Shares a Post Calling Anurag Kashyap 'Biggest Feminist' After the Director Gets Accused Of Sexual Harassment.

A day after MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap hit the internet, Taapsee Pannu had taken to social media to support the filmmaker and called him the 'biggest feminist' she knows. Speaking further about the allegations, recently the Thappad actress said, "Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn’t been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out."

Taapsee further spoke about the scenario if the director was found guilty and said, "If he is found guilty, I’ll be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that’s come to us after years of suppression? It’s wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn’t gender-specific."Telugu Actress Who Accused Anurag Kashyap of Sexual Misconduct Had Earlier Made Similar Allegations Against Irfan Pathan, Claims Filmmaker Anand Kumar.

The actress had taken to Instagram to share a post defending Kashyap as she wrote, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create." The duo has previously collaborated on two projects including Manmarziyan and Saand Ki Aankh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).