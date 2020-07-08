Los Angeles, Jul 8 (PTI) Hollywood star Josh Brolin and his wife, model Kathryn Boyd are expecting their second child together.

Boyd, who has 19-month-old daughter Westyln with Brolin, took to Instagram reveal the news on Tuesday.

Also Read | Milo Ventimiglia Birthday: These Pictures of the This Is Us Star Are Sure to Light Up Your Dull Day.

"The Brolin's are a growin'!! Our little December babe is on the way," the 32-year-old model captioned the picture with their little one.

Brolin, 52, and Boyd tied the knot in 2016.

Also Read | Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Asked To Not Shoot For Few Days (Deets Inside).

The "Avengers: Endgame" star also shares two children, son Trevor, 32, and daughter Eden, 26, from his first marriage to "Beverly Hills Cop II" actor Alice Adair. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)