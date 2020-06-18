Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Entertenment News | Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney to Star in 'The Miracle Club'

Agency News PTI| Jun 18, 2020 10:52 AM IST
A+
A-
Entertenment News | Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney to Star in 'The Miracle Club'
Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, Jun 18 (PTI) Veteran actors Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and "Ozark" star Laura Linney have teamed up for Irish director Thaddeus O'Sullivan's next "The Miracle Club".

O'Sullivan, best known for movies such as "December Bride", "Ordinary Decent Criminal" and "Into the Storm", will direct the project from an original screenplay from Jimmy Smallhorne, Timothy Prager and Josh Maurer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story has been described as a "joyful and hilarious" journey of a group of riotous working-class women from Dublin, whose pilgrimage to Lourdes in France leads them to discover each other's friendship and their own personal miracles.

The film will be produced by Chris Curling for Zephyr Films alongside Maurer and Alixandre Witlin for City Films Entertainment.

James Flynn will serve as executive producer. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

