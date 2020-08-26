Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday announced their new original film "Tiki-Taka", which is helmed by actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

Chattopadhyay, best known for Bengali films like "Samantaral", "Apur Panchali", and Hindi titles "Kahaani" and "Bulbbul", will also star in the film as Raju whose adventure with a Senegalese football player named Khelechi leads to a comedy of errors.

The film, which draws its name from a style of play in football, stars Emona Enabulu as Khelechi, Ritabhari Chakraborty as Bonnie and Saswata Chatterjee as PK.

Written by Rohan Ghose and Shouvik Banerjee, "Tiki-Taka" follows Khelechi who arrives in India with a football laden with narcotics, in a bid to save his dying mother back home.

But one error leads to another situation when PK's men accidentally pick up the wrong guy from the airport. That's when the adventure of Khelechi and Raju begins.

Chattopadhyay, who has directed Bengali films like "Hawa Bodol" and "Shonar Pahar", said the upcoming comedy is a perfect watch amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This film a situational light-hearted comedy filled with errors and humour that make it a perfect weekend watch with family or friends.

"In the times that we are currently living in, I feel that now, more than ever, the world could use a laugh. I hope people shower the film with the love and kindness it deserves," Chattopadhyay said in a statement.

The film, which will be available in Hindi and Bengali, is slated to start streaming from September 11.

