Entertenment News | Pete Davidson Addresses His Future at 'Saturday Night Live'

Los Angeles, Jun 8 (PTI) "Saturday Night Live" comic Pete Davidson says he is not planning to leave the late-night sketch comedy show anytime soon.

The comedian, who has been part of the "SNL" cast for almost six years now, said he would like to remain on the legendary series as long as possible.

"I will be there as long as they allow me to be. I think I'm very lucky to be on that show and I'm really lucky to have (co-creator) Lorne Michaels as, you know, not only a mentor and a boss, but a friend. I'll be there as long as they allow it," Davidson told ET.

Rumours of his departure began circulating earlier this year after he gave a candid interview to Charlamagne tha God about his issues with the "SNL" team.

Davidson joined "SNL" at the age of 20 in 2014, he was one of the youngest cast members ever. During his time on the show he starred in various films and TV shows, including "Trainwreck", "What Men Want", "Set It Up".

He is looking forward to the release of his film "The King of Staten Island" on June 12. PTI

