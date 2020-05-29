Entertenment News | 'Succession' Director to Helm Psychological Thriller 'The Menu'

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 29 (PTI) Mark Mylod, one of the directors behind HBO's hit dynasty drama "Succession", has been tapped to helm Searchlight's psychological thriller "The Menu".

The long-gestating project will be produced by Adam McKay, the executive producer and director of "Succession".

The movie is set in the world of eccentric culinary culture and follows a couple who visit an exclusive restaurant on a remote island where an acclaimed chef has prepared a lavish tasting menu, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

"Succession" writer Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have penned the script.

Alexander Payne was previously attached to direct, with Emma Stone previously in talks to star, THR said.

