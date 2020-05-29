Surbhi Jyoti Birthday Special: Perennially Sultry and Sassy, Her Fashion Arsenal Has an Ensemble for Every Mood!

Surbhi Jyoti Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Surbhi Jyoti! She rose to fame with the role of Zoya in Qubool Hai and Bela in Naagin 3. This Jalandhar girl, also a post-graduate in English dabbled in regional theatre, films and radio jockeying before. She keeps her heady Instagram followers of 4.8 million hooked to her shenanigans. On the fashion front, Surbhi is a delight to reckon with. Blessed with a lithe frame, lustrous long locks, flawless skin, chiselled jawline and defined eyes, Surbhi has mastered the subtle art of acing any given style. A brilliant beauty game elevates her vibe further. An ensemble for every mood, Surbhi channels this versatility with fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana in tow. From embellishments, sparkle, glitter to chic monochromes and classics in ethnic and contemporary styles, Surbhi owns them all, with an obvious streak of glamour and charm. Surbhi turns a year older today. We took a stroll down her Instagram feed and briefed up a style capsule of all her fabulous style moments.

Having understood what flatters her frame the most, Surbhi never flinches from experimentation and does so, brilliantly! Here is a closer look. Aaj Bhi Song: Vishal Mishra's Beautiful New Single Featuring Surbhi Jyoti and Ali Fazal Will Make You Miss the One That Got Away.

A polka dot off-shoulder cropped top by Rishi and Soujit was teamed with a pair of baggy ripped denim, tan brown boots, a top knot, shimmery eyelids, nude pink lips and delicately lined eyes.

A mint-grey dress by Ananya Arora was teamed with strappy heels, nude glam, wavy hair and a layered necklace.

A white and yellow striped co-ord set by Rishi and Soujit was paired with brown heels, glossy glam and a messy wavy updo.

An off-shoulder embellished gown by Aarti Mahtani was paired with side-swept wavy hair, nude pink lips and shimmery eyelids.

A white and gold saree was teamed with an embellished sleeveless blouse, earrings, ring, necklace and kada by the Jewel Gallery. Wavy hair and subtle glam of delicately lined eyes and nude pink lips completed her look. After Parth, Hina, Erica, Naagin 3 Duo Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti Have Miniature Dolls Fashioned on Their On-Screen Characters.

An all-black vibe featuring a slick top and tights was broken perfectly with blingy boots and a purse, both from Steve Madden. Nude glam of brown lips, delicately lined eyes and sleek hair completed her look.

A blue embroidered dress featuring a deep plunge and a front slit was teamed with boots, nude glam and wavy hair.

A peach-toned crepe dress featuring a plunge, subtle ruffles and long sleeves was teamed with beige boots, a statement necklace, nude bronzed glam and a wavy high ponytail.

An embellished blue Rashmi Aarya ethnic dress was teamed with jhumka from Adans. Wavy hair and subtle glam completed her look.

A white pantsuit by Ombrello was teamed with pointy toes, all-natural glam and sleek layered hair with side bangs. Naagin Actress Surbhi Jyoti’s Paris Vacay Pictures Will Give You Serious Travel Goals.

Up and about holidaying in Australia, Surbhi wore a blue denim dress with a pair off beige flats, a statement necklace, sleek hair and subtle glam in tow.

Surbhi Jyoti has chronicled a style vibe that endears on all levels, particularly a strong, relevant and emulate worthy beauty and hair game. Here's wishing the versatile stunner a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.