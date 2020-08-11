Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Rahat Indori was the "rockstar" of the Indian literary world, said writer-lyricist Varun Grover while paying tributes to the legendary Urdu poet who died of a heart attack at a hospital in Indore on Tuesday.

The 70-year-old poet was admitted to the city's Aurobindo Hospital on Tuesday morning after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

Grover hailed Indori as a "true legend" and said the poet had a remarkable gift of being able to strike a "direct relationship" with his audience.

"Rahat saab was a true legend - a rockstar of the Indian literary world and a prince of the Mushaira tradition. No other poet could fill stadiums and make a direct relationship with each and every listener in the packed arena like he did," he told PTI.

Rahat Indori was known for his simple and lucid couplets that attracted a huge fan following in India and abroad.

Grover said Indori's extensive work in Urdu language will continue to inspire Hindustani poets in years to come.

"His range, sharp political commentary, and love of language combined with his impeccable craft inspired generations of Hindustani poets in India. And will continue to do so.

"Mushaira generally used to end with his act as a showstopper - and today, the show has taken a long, painful pause," the writer-lyricist said.

Indori, who recited couplets in a trademark expressive style, had a 50-year-long illustrious career as a poet who understood the mood of the times and translated it in his lines.

He also had a stint as a lyricist, penning songs such as "Chori Chori Jab Nazrein Mili" from Kareeb (1998), "Koi jaye to le aye" from "Ghatak" (1996), and "Neend Churai Meri" from "Ishq" (1997).

