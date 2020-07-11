New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Some parts of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are likely to witness rains in the next two hours, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

"Thunderstorm with rain would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of North, North-East Delhi, Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Gannaur, Sonipat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Hapur, Moradabad and Ghaziabad during the next two hours," the MeT department tweeted in the morning.

According to the IMD, isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on July 11 and over East Uttar Pradesh on July 11 and 12.

"Intense thunderstorm and lightning potential zone -- Moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over East and North-West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand," the IMD stated in its all-India weather warning bulletin. (ANI)

