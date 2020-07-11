International cricket has resumed and so has Ben Stokes’ blitzes on the field. Leading the three lions in the 1st England Vs West Indies Test at Southampton, the star all-rounder picked up a four-wicket haul before playing a crucial knock of 43 runs in the first innings. Although, the home side might be at the backseat in the ongoing game but Stokes has added another feather to his already illustrious hat. The 29-year-old became the second-fastest all-rounder to reach the double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets in Test matches. He achieved the milestone in 64 games and is only behind former Caribbean all-rounder Sir Gary Sobers who took 63 Test matches to get the feat. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 3, Stat Highlights: Shane Dowrich, Kraigg Brathwaite Hand Visitors 114-Run Lead.

Stokes rattled the stumps of Alzarri Joseph and reached the feat. Making his Test debut in 2013, the New Zealand-born all-rounder announced his arrival with some magnificent performances. The southpaw scored his maiden hundred in his second Test against Australia while he took four test matches to claim his maiden five-wicket haul. England vs West Indies, 1st Test 2020, Day 3 Highlights.

Since then, he has been a vital cog of the national team in all three formats. On many occasions, the all-rounder has changed the course of the match single-handedly. Well, who can forget the famous Headingley Ashes Test 2019?

However, the 2019-World Cup winner doesn’t have time to celebrate his feat as his side is on the verge of a defeat in the ongoing game. After England got bundled out for 204 while batting first, the visitors piled up 318 and took a 114-run lead.

At stumps on Day 3, the home side was batting at 15/0, still trailing by 99 runs. So, the fourth day of the match will be very crucial as England will look to pile up a massive score while Jason Holder will again try to dismiss the host for a low total.

