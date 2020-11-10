New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Residents of Delhi- NCR continues to breathe bad air, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in 'severe' category on Tuesday, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The AQI recorded at 469 near Income Tax Office (ITO) in New Delhi. It was 489 in Narela, 497 in Gurugram's Sector 51, and 480 in Noida's Sector 62, all were recorded in 'severe category', as per CPCB.

The dense smog-shrouded West Delhi's Signature Bridge near Yamuna river. Delhi's air quality continues to hover around the 'severe' category from the past week.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.

According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. According to experts, the severe category affects the health of people and seriously impacts those with existing diseases. (ANI)

