London [UK], October 19 (ANI): Adani group chairman Gautam Adani met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday at the Global Investment Summit and said that his group will commit USD 70 billion to energy transition via solar and others.

Expressing his gratitude after meeting Johnson, Adani said: "Honoured to meet UK PM Boris Johnson at the Global Investment Summit."

Calling the leadership inspiring in synchronising global climate action, he said that Adani Group will commit USD 70 bn to energy transition via solar, wind and H2.

"Honoured to meet UK PM @BorisJohnson at the #GlobalInvestmentSummit. What a platform! Inspiring leadership in synchronizing global climate action. @AdaniOnline will commit $70bn to Energy Transition via Solar, Wind & H2. Thank you, UK Govt and @TradeGovUK, for the opportunity," Adani said in a tweet.

"Chairman @Gautam_Adani says the battle against climate change must be fought with equitable and pragmatic policies. Speaking on the sidelines of the UK Govt's Global Investment Summit in London, he called for setting practical goals and agendas to overcome the climate crisis," Adani Group said in a tweet on Tuesday earlier. (ANI)

