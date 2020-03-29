Ex-MLB All Star Edmonds in Hospital with COVID-19 Symptoms

Los Angeles, Mar 29 (AFP) Former eight-time Gold Glove winner Jim Edmonds was in hospital Saturday with symptoms similar to the COVID-19 disease.

The 49-year-old Edmonds is awaiting test results after trying to tough it out on his own. But he says his condition worsened and he decided to check himself into a hospital.

"Held off as long as I could," Edmonds wrote on Instagram and included a photo of himself wearing a mask.

"I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke. #gethealthy."

Edmonds' delay in getting to hospital is not unusual. Because of an overwhelmed mainly private health care system, Americans who suspect they may have the new coronavirus are being told to stay away from emergency rooms unless their symptoms are serious.

The United States has the highest number of new coronavirus cases in the world, more than 120,000, and its death toll is around 2,150 and climbing.

The four-time all-star Edmonds hit 393 career homers in 17 seasons -- mainly with the Anaheim Angels (1993-99) and St. Louis Cardinals (2000-07). An all-round player, he also captured eight Gold Glove awards for brilliant defensive play. Edmonds batted .284 with 1,199 RBIs in 2,011 career games.

He currently works as a broadcaster for the Cardinals.

"Thinking of our friend, Jim Edmonds, and hoping he starts feeling better soon!" the Cardinals tweeted Saturday. (AFP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)