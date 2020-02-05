Fire at Mumbai Highrise, Eight Rescued

Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) A fire broke out on Wednesday evening on the fifth floor of a 15-storey residential building in the posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said.

Eight persons -- five men and three women -- were rescued from the building and there were no reports of casualties, they added.

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Gardens around 7 pm.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, he said.

Fire dousing and rescue operations were on till late in the evening, a fire brigade official said.

