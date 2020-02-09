Fire in Scrap Godown in Mumbai; No Casualty

Mumbai, Feb 9 (PTI) A fire broke out in a scrap godown near Sassoon Dock in south Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty was reported in the mishap, he said.

The fire brigade got a call at 1.45 am about the blaze in the ground-plus-one floor godown following which four fire engines and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot, the official said.

The blazed was doused by 4 am, he said.

"There is no casualty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," he added.

