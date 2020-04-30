Frame Investment Policy to Soften COVID Bow to Economy: UP CM to Officials

Lucknow April 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked his government officials to prepare an attractive policy to attract investment in the state to soften the Covid 19 blow on its economy.

In a meeting with senior officials, Adityanath said the economic activities have been hit hard by COVID-19 and alternative resources of revenue should be explored.

According to a senior official, the chief minister stressed on making a plan for increasing the cash flow and asked them to make an attractive policy for increasing Investments in the state.

The chief minister directed officials to make arrangement for portable ventilators to meet emergency requirement and provide infrared thermometer to all district authorities to facilitate testing of migrant labourers.

He said all L2 hospitals should have oxygen facility on all beds and L3 hospitals a ventilator for every bed.

The chief minister said well-equipped private hospitals should be given permission for treatment of COVID-19 and if any patient wants to get his treatment done there, permission should be given to him on his written request.

All resources available in the state should be used for testing, the chief minister said while naming leading institutes like CDRI, IITR, BSIP in which it could be done.

He also called for activating a testing laboratory in Saharanpur and stressed that efforts should be made to make Uttar Pradesh the number one state in testing capacity in coming weeks.

He also directed officials to arrange for imparting training to Ayush doctors, nursing and paramedical students to treat COVID-19 patients in case their services are required.

The chef minister also asked officials to increase the number of beds in L1, L2 and L3 hospitals from 52,000 to one lakh in a phased manner.

To ensure social distancing at ration shops, he suggested posting an official besides one at every foodgrain warehouse to ensue that there is no under weighing.

It should be ensured that there is no crowding at the mandis which should remain open all through the day ,strictly following the social distancing,

