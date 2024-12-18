New Delhi, December 18: The Indian Railways has categorically denied all reports claiming that passengers will be allowed to travel for free during the Maha Kumbh Mela, calling all such reports as "baseless and misleading". "It has come to the attention of Indian Railways that certain media outlets are circulating reports claiming that passengers will be allowed to travel free of cost during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Indian Railways categorically denies these reports, as they are entirely baseless and misleading," read a statement by the Indian railways.

The railways reminded passengers that travelling without a valid ticket is "strictly prohibited" and a punishable offence. "There are no provisions for free travel during Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion," added the statement. They also informed people that adequate arrangements have been made to take the increased footfall of passengers during the mela. "Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers," said the Railway's statement. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: UP Govt Unveils Ambitious Digitisation Plan for Upcoming Festival; Here’s How Yogi’s Task Force Will Shield Devotees From AI, Dark Web and Social Media Scammers.

"Indian Railways is committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela," they added. Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway Shashi Kant Tripathi announced that Indian Railways is eliminating 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to ensure smoother traffic movement. In a major infrastructure overhaul, 21 level-crossing gates are being eliminated at a cost of approximately Rs 450 crores. "21 LC (level-crossing) gates are being prepared at an expense of around Rs 450 Crores. 15 of these gates are ready and the remaining will also be ready this December," Tripathi said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also made special arrangements for the security of devotees ahead of the 2025 Maha kumbh. The American Balm Blood and England's Thro breed horses along with the 'desi' Indian breed are being brought in Prayagraj to work for crowd control. This is being done for the ease of devotees since the mounted police will be effective in managing situations and crowds during the Kumbh. "130 horses will be deployed in the (upcoming) Kumbh (mela) for the protection of citizens. As of now, 70 horses have come here. Of these, four (American) Balm Blood horses have been brought for the Kumbh," Prem Babu, Inspector Kumbh Mela mounted police, told ANI. Mahakumbh Mela 2025: Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Government Deploys Advanced Anti-Drone Systems for Devotees’ Safety in Mahakumbhnagar.

The police official further explained that these horses undergo six months of rigorous training to prepare for deployment in crowded places. Babu added, "These horses undergo six months of rigorous training to be deployed in crowded places such as melas and traffic control. The horses of foreign breed can see long distances and are (sharp) minded. It also helps the rider to surveil the area."

