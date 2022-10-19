Anushka Kaushik, who was seen in web series such as Ghar Waapsi and Crash Course is all set for Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming web series Garmi. The actress has wrapped up the shoot and she shares how it was to shoot for 86 days in Bhopal, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. Patna Shukla: Ghar Waapsi Fame Anushka Kaushik to Play a Prominent Role in Raveena Tandon Starrer, Produced by Arbaaz Khan.

Talking about her shoot for the series, Anushka says: "It was an amazing experience to get to work with such an amazing cast and crew. Tigmanshu sir is a maverick and to get a chance to be directed by him is a once in a lifetime kind of opportunity." Raveena Tandon Appointed as Wildlife Goodwill Ambassador of Maharashtra.

Praising the director, who is also known for his films such as Paan Singh Tomar, and Saheb and Biwi Aur Gangster, she adds: "His approach towards his work has taught me a lot and it has reflected in my portrayal as well. I can't wait for the audience to see me in this new avatar."

Apart from this series, Anushka will also be seen in Arbaaz Khan's production Patna Shukla where she plays an integral part along with Raveena Tandon, Satish Kaushik and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 19, 2022 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).