GoAir Waives Cancellation, Rescheduling Charges for Flights to Singapore, 2 Thai Cities Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced a full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling of tickets on all flights to and from Singapore besides Thai cities of Bangkok and Phuket until February 29 in view of the ongoing situation due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.The waiver is applicable for passengers who have already booked with GoAir, the airline said in a statement, adding that the customer has an option to cancel without any charges, or rebook to a later date by paying the applicable fare differential (if any).In addition, the passengers who have an outbound travel before February 29, with a return ticket booked beyond that date, are also eligible for the waiver.The new strain of coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, last year, and has since then spread in various countries across the world, including India. (ANI)

