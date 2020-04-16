Gurdarshan Mangat to Be Part of ONE Championship, Global Citizens' Initiative

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): International Indo-Canadian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) star, Gurdarshan Mangat, is all set to be a part of ONE Championship and Global Citizens' 'Together At Home' series, an initiative which seeks to take action against the rapid spread of coronavirus.The #TogetherAtHome series aims to raise funds for the World Health Organization's (WHO) COVID-Solidarity Fund, as well as encourages people to stay at home, stay inside, and practice social distancing.Fans will have a chance to witness first-hand a regular day in isolation for rising ONE Championship bantamweight star Gurdarshan Mangat, who will join fellow athletes like ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera, ONE Women's Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, and ONE Championship Vice President Miesha Tate, among others, in this fantastic initiative.ONE Championship will also be donating 10 percent of net proceeds from its new online merchandise store, ONE.SHOP, to WHO's COVID-Solidarity Response Fund and other local community organizations."Global Citizen is a charity and organization I've been watching for years. I'm very excited that ONE has continued to work with them. They're an amazing organization that I've reached out to in the past to work with. I've been wanting to go on one of their missions to a different country to help out children and families in certain situations. Hopefully this is just the start of something I can do later down the line," Mangat said in a statement.During the lockdown, Mangat has made learned a lesson or two from the complex world of trading and stock markets."I've been waking up every single day at 5am and learning the market, the fluctuations, and all these kinds of things that I never have time for. It's hard for me to be part of the stock market or trading because I'm normally always training at those times. The focus is normally solely on mixed martial arts, but right now I get to take kind of a break and enjoy a much more flexible schedule. So I've been trying to dive into different aspects of life," Mangat said.The culmination of these events will be the "One World: Together at Home" global music special. This will be a landmark event in the series, and it will feature appearances by some of the biggest musical stars in history, including Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, and Lady Gaga.Hosted by late night talk show icons Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel, the colossal global broadcast will help raise funds for the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic -- with already US$35 million raised to date.The full eight-hour event will be streamed live in two parts on Saturday, 18 April 2020 beginning at 11:00 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. GMT/Sunday, 19 April 2020 at 2:00 a.m. SGT on the official ONE Championship Facebook page and on the ONE Super App. A rebroadcast will air on the official ONE Championship Facebook page, YouTube, Twitter, and on the ONE Super App in the 24 hours following the event. (ANI)

