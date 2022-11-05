New Delhi, Nov 5 : Indian cricketer Virat Kohli celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday. The Indian cricketer is one of the greatest batters of all time. He is currently with the Indian team in Australia to take part in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Cricketers like Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav took to social media to wish the cricketer on the occasion.

Robin Uthappa shared a picture and posted on Koo App. He wrote, "A very very happy birthday to you my brother #Viratkohli Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!!" Virat Kohli Birthday Special: Fans Wish India Star Batter on His 34th Birthday

Cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara posted a picture on Koo with King Kohli and captioned it, "Wish you a very happy birthday #Viratkohli Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling!" Indian pacer Umesh Yadav posted, "Happy birthday Virat May god bless you". Cricketer Shubhman Gill wrote, "Happy birthday to one of the greatest. Wishing you good health, happiness & lot of success in the years ahead, Virat bhai @viratkohli." A plethora of fans, friends from the sports industry and cricket team sent birthday wishes to the star India batter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2022 05:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).