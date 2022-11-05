Virat Kohli turned 34 today and fans have showered wishes on the former India captain on this special day. Taking to social media, his fans shared several of his pictures and posted birthday messages for him. Kohli, who is currently with the Indian team at the T20 World Cup, is is very good form, with three half-centuries and leading the run-scoring charts.

Check out Some Wishes for Virat Kohli on His 34th Birthday:

'Happy Birthday to My God'

A True Champion.He is G.O.A.T A Man who born For Indian Cricket He is my inspiration.He is my Idol. He is my Everything ❤️ I will worship u until my breathe🛐 Love u and Proud of u Forever #ViratKohli ❤️‍🔥 Happiest Birthday To My God @imVkohli 🥳🎉💥#HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/vipno0d2OB — Pawan JSPK Follower....✊ (@Pawan_PK_Fan2) November 4, 2022

G.O.A.T Indeed!

'Loved by All'

King Kohli Turns 34!

Happy Birthday To My World 🥺❤️ My Inspiration • My Superhero My Happiness • My Love What Not He's Everything To Me 🫶🏻#HappyBirthdayViratKohli 👑@imVkohli 💗 pic.twitter.com/vDBSUJsi8z — 𝐊 𝐎 𝐇 𝐋 𝐈 𝐅 𝐈 𝐄 𝐃 🔥 (@virat_rockzz) November 4, 2022

'Proud to Be a Fan'

Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥹❤️ Proud to be a fan of you my MAN.❤️ pic.twitter.com/03wmLwbpwe — Vinay (@YouKnowVK_) November 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)