Haryana, December 28: The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has announced a winter break for students in all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025. As per the official notice, all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025. Winter Vacation for J-K Colleges from Dec 27.

However, students may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedule prescribed for board classes (10th and 12th) according to the CBSE and ICSE board norms. The Haryana Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, confirmed the winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)