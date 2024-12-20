Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for the colleges from December 27.

The government degree colleges in the Kashmir division and those in the Winter Zone of Jammu Division would observe winter break from December 27 to February, 14, 2025, an order issued by the Higher Education Department said.

It said the colleges in the summer zone of Jammu Division would observe the vacations from begin on January 1 to January 10, 2025.

The government has already announced the winter break for the schools in the Kashmir zone and winter zone of Jammu division owing to intense cold conditions.

