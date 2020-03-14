Himachal Empowers Officers to Ensure Surveillance, Control, Treatment of COVID-19

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday issued an order empowering certain officers to ensure surveillance, prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus.The government issued 'The Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations, 2020' under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, to empower certain officers to issue an order for surveillance, prevention, control and treatment of coronavirus.Earlier, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur had announced the closing of all educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and play-way schools till March 31 while addressing the Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha."All government, private colleges and schools, Anganwadi centres and play-way schools in the State are to remain closed till March 31 due to coronavirus," said Thakur.Several states including Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, have already shut down schools amid the COVID-19 threat.Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries infecting over 1,20,000 people.India has reported two deaths and over 80 confirmed cases of the deadly coronavirus.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic' and has expressed deep concern over it. (ANI)

