New Delhi, April 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people of Himachal Pradesh on the anniversary of its formation as a province in 1948 by merging several princely states following Independence.

Modi noted on X that the 'dev bhumi' is famous for its glorious culture, and that its people are known for their hardwork and valour. He wished people prosperity and good health, and the state's continued development.

PM Modi Extends Greetings on ‘Himachal Diwas’

हिमाचल दिवस की राज्य के सभी लोगों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। गौरवशाली संस्कृति के लिए विख्यात इस प्रदेश के मेरे भाई-बहन अपने परिश्रम, प्रतिभा और पराक्रम के लिए जाने जाते हैं। यह विशेष अवसर आप सभी के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि और आरोग्य लेकर आए, साथ ही हमारी देवभूमि को प्रगति के पथ पर… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 15, 2025

While April 15 is celebrated as 'Himachal Diwas', the province was granted full statehood on January 25, 1971.