Climate issues took a back seat during Germany's election campaign. Is that likely to change under the incoming coalition government?With the war in Ukraine, high energy prices and a flagging economythe main focus points on Germany's political agenda in recent years, attention for the climate crisis has waned.

Even as extreme weather events become more intense and more frequent, the rising temperatures they are connected to were barely mentioned in campaign speeches ahead of the country's February elections.

As such, it has been unclear what the incoming coalition partners might do in terms of climate action. But now, after months of negotiations the three ruling parties — the center-right Christian Democratic Union (CSU), their Bavarian sister party the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) — are starting to set out their stall.

As part of their coalition agreement, they are committed to the target of climate neutrality by 2045. But Claudia Kemfert, an economist and energy expert at the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) says that overall and "unfortunately, environment and climate protection are not high priorities for the incoming government."

Christoph Bals, chief policy officer at the environmental NGO Germanwatch, says it could be a difficult road ahead.

"There are some parts of the government, some parts of the party, when if you hear them speak about climate policy, you have the impression that they are not yet up to the challenge," he said.

Germany's flagging economy versus climate

Over the past four years, climate action was treated, at least in part, as an economic and international issue, officially taken under the wing of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action overseen by Green party politician Robert Habeck. And with international policy largely led by the foreign ministry.

But as part of the new government shuffle, domestic and international climate policy will now be moved back under the supervision of the environment ministry — a development with mixed consequences said Kemfert.

"On the one hand, it is good that climate protection is back in the environment ministry so that expertise can be pooled to tackle the challenges in this area," she told DW. "On the other hand, climate protection is also an economic task, and old conflicts between the environment and economy ministries threaten to resurface."

Two years into a recession, the economy was a major focus during the election campaign, often pitted against climate-protection measures.

New Chancellor Friedrich Merz made it clear that he would only wind down coal and gas power plants if it did not further endanger an already beleaguered industrial sector.

Bals says moving responsibility for all climate policy back to the environment ministry, could see other ministries neglecting or even rejecting plans to deal with global warming.

"Nearly all of them are in the hands of the conservative party and so we now need a good strategy, so we don't always get this situation where the SPD suggests something in the climate policy arena and the conservative party is blocking it," he told DW.

He stressed a need for measures to ensure climate is factored into broader decision making.

"The challenges ahead could not be greater: whoever is responsible for the climate, environment and biodiversity in the ministry is responsible for preserving our entire basis for life and the economy," said Jörg-Andreas Krüger, president of German conservation nonprofit NABU in a statement, adding that "nature conservation and climate protection belong at the heart of all policy areas."

A new minister for environment and climate action

In a decision met with surprise by some, SPD politician Carsten Schneiderwas announced as the minister responsible for environment, climate action, nature conservation and nuclear safety.

Former minister of state for Eastern Germany, Schneider is largely unknown in the environmental and climate sphere.

In charge of both international and domestic climate policy, he has his work cut out for him. Germany aims to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 65% compared to 1990 levels by the end of the decade — a target it is in danger of missing.

"Germany is not as far ahead as it should be in terms of reducing emissions in the building and energy sectors," said Kemfert, adding that there is "considerable room for improvement."

Responsibility for the international climate accord

Part of the new minister's job will be taking responsibility for the upcoming COP climate negotiations — an obligation the last government moved into the foreign ministry under Green party member Annalena Bearbock.

The role of special international climate envoy held by former Greenpeace head Jennifer Morgan since 2022 has now been abolished in a move Germanwatch's Bals said would present a "huge challenge."

With the US pulling out of the Paris climate accord, experts say other countries will be looking to the European Union — and particularly its biggest economy, Germany — to show meaningful leadership in the talks.

"Germany is not only asked to ensure that it will be able to comply with emission reduction targets. It also needs to form viable and innovative partnerships to promote climate finance contributions by various partners," said Dennis Tänzler, director and head of climate policy at Berlin-based environmental think tank Adelphi, adding that such a task could also bolster the economy.

According to media reports, Schneider is likely to be aided in his work by environmental stalwart Jochen Flasbarth, former state secretary of Germany's environment ministry. Describing him as one of the "most experienced actors" within international climate policy, Bals said he hoped that bringing Flasbarth on board would "at least partially fill" the gap.

It will take months for the policy areas to be fully integrated back into the environment ministry, so for now, it remains a work in progress. But whatever the next steps, Kemfert says the country cannot afford to miss its climate targets.

"Germany has gained international recognition in recent years in terms of climate protection and reputation, and this should not be squandered," she said.

