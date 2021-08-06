Suraj Barjatya's directorial Hum Aapke Hai Koun on Thursday completed 27 years since its release. To mark the 27th anniversary, fans did their best to turn everyone nostalgic on social media. From sharing the clips of their favourite songs from the film to uploading pictures of the cast, netizens flooded Twitter and Instagram with 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun' posts. "You know that some movies stay with you forever. One of them definitely is Hum Aapke Hai Koun," a user wrote on Twitter. Kiara Advani Gives a Chic Twist to Her Rust Coloured Blazer Dress and We’re Smitten (View Pics).

"Hum Aapke Hai Koun is not only just an epic love story of Nisha and Prem. But also, an educational guide to all the rasam and rivaaj involved in the Great Indian Wedding," another fan wrote on the micro-blogging site. Speaking more about the film, it starred Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Anupam Kher, late Reema Lagoo, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and Renuka Shahane among many others. 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun' celebrates Indian wedding traditions by relating the story of a married couple and the relationship between their families. It is a story about sacrificing one's love for one's family.

Fans Get Nostalgic About Hum Aapke Hai Koun on Its 27th Anniversary

Some Rare Pics of Salman Khan on Hum Aapke Hai Koun Sets

Salman Khan on the sets of Hum aapke hai koun with the director Sooraj Barjatya . 27YRS OF ETERNAL HAHK pic.twitter.com/7Nz66OcYUd — BeingAlanaJoshi (@Alana_SKFAN) August 5, 2021

The Most Romantic Scene From the Film!

The pool scene in hum aapke hai koun is one of the most beautiful scenes in the movie and one of the most romantic scenes starring Salman and also very well acted especially when he blushed and says "Keh du?” in response to her question. 27YRS OF ETERNAL HAHK pic.twitter.com/FkocibXFLq — BeingAlanaJoshi (@Alana_SKFAN) August 5, 2021

Madhuri Dixit's Saree Look From the Film Is Simply Iconic

"We did not expect her purple outfit in Hum Aapke Hai Koun...! to become so popular! My first film with her was Dil. Director Indra Kumar had introduced us." - @anasingh @MadhuriDixit's saree look from 'Didi Tera Dewar Deewana' is simply ICONIC.💜#27YearsOfHumAapkeHainKoun pic.twitter.com/T9o72pDN3e — Iyan Amjad (@IyanAmjad) August 5, 2021

Scene of Liberty Cinema, Delhi

27 Years of #HumAapkeHaiKoun ‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’ ran for 125 weeks at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai, of which 40+ weeks had housefull shows. Location: Delite Cinema, Delhi 27YRS OF ETERNAL HAHK pic.twitter.com/Ea7BDaeqIs — A Khan (@beingakhan786) August 5, 2021

27 Years of This Timeless Classic

HUM AAPKE HAI KOUN The Movie Which Changed The Meaning Of BoxOffice Biz Model Of Indian Cinema Totally. THE Biggest Blockbuster Of Indian Cinema. We Love You SK...... 27YRS OF ETERNAL HAHK pic.twitter.com/SpwHezGHoq — Prankster😎 (@Prankster3254) August 5, 2021

On the special occasion, Renuka Shahane, took to Instagram Story and expressed her gratitude to the director. "So much gratitude to Soorajji and the entire Rajshri team for #HAHK27Years," she wrote. Satish Kaushik, Bindu and Himani Shivpuri also featured in the cult movie.

