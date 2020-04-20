I Feel Like Soldier's Mom, Says Mother of Nagpur Doctor Fighting COVID-19

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): Family members of corona-warriors are worried about their well-being as these frontline workers are more susceptible to infection while they risk their lives to treat corona patients. Mother of Dr. Sushant Muley, a pulmonologist who works at the COVID-19 isolation ward in a hospital here said that she "feels the pain of a soldier's mother as his son has been staying away from his family since the last 15 days, treating COVID-19 patients". The entire country is gripped by fear amid the rising COVID-19 cases across several states. Such a situation has instilled fear and panic among the family and friends of our "corona warriors" who are working day and night. Muley, who treats the patients in the isolation ward of Nagpur's Government Medical College and Hospital, has not paid a visit to his home for the last 15 days.Sushant lives with his parents, wife and a two-year-old son. His wife, Dr Shraddha Muley said, "I am scared that a doctor might turn into a patient, working in such a risky condition.""My son is too attached to his dad so I have to video call my husband whenever he misses him. My son asks every night about his father so I have to make him understand that he is a doctor and he has to treat the patients. He is working with full protection but still, the threat exists," she added. Dr Sushant's father Dilip Muley said that making his son choose the medical profession was his life's best decision and he is proud of his son.A total of 16,116 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 519 deaths. 2,302 people, who were COVID-19 positive, have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 39 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)