Ibrahim Ali Khan will be seen in the romantic drama film Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. To maintain the hype of the film which was created after the release of the romantic track "Ishq Mein", the actor shared unseen pictures from the launch event of the song. Taking to his Instagram handle, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim decided to treat his fans with his photos which featured his stylish outfit. ‘Naadaniyan’ Song ‘Ishq Mein’: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Romantic Chemistry Shines in New Track (Watch Video).

In one of the pictures, Ibrahim was seen wearing a white vest while an event staff member styled his hair. In another photo, the actor posed for the camera while holding a white cup.

View Ibrahim Ali Khan's Post:

Ibrahim completed his outfit with a leather jacket. The actor also shared a snap of an audio media player which had "Ishq Mein" on loop.

The actor promoted his song with the photos. In the caption section, he wrote, "Tere ishq mein" accompanied by a white heart emoji.

The fans flocked to the comment section of the post to express their love for the actor. Many compared the looks of the actor with his father Saif Ali Khan.

Nadaaniyan is directed by Shauna Gautam and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Misra under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment.

The latest romantic track of the film 'Ishq Mein' features love chemistry between Ibrahim and Khushi Kapoor. Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars Suneil Shetty, Mahima Chaudhary, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj in the prominent roles.

The music of the song "Ishq Mein" is composed by the musician duo Sachin-Jigar while the romantic track is sung by Sachet Tandon, Asees Kaur & Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

As per the makers, Nadaaniyan is a "young adult romantic drama that captures the magic, madness and innocence of first love. At its heart are Piya (Khushi), a bold and spirited girl from South Delhi, and Arjun (Ibrahim), a determined middle-class boy from Noida. As their two completely different worlds collide, they embark on a journey filled with mischief, heart, and the sweet messiness of first love." ‘Nadaaniyan’ First Song ‘Ishq Mein’: Ibrahim Ali Khan Reminds You of Saif Ali Khan From ‘Hum Tum’ in This Romantic Track With Khushi Kapoor (Watch Video).

Nadaaniyan marks the debut of Ibrahim in the lead role in Bollywood industry.