Napier, Nov 22: Sensational bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj (4/17) and Arshdeep Singh (4/37) helped India bowl out New Zealand for 160 in the rain-delayed third and final T20I despite fighting half-centuries by Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips at the McClean Park, here on Tuesday. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, New Zealand lost the wickets of Finn Allen (3) and Mark Chapman inside the powerplay.ICC T20 World Cup 2024 to Be in Played in New Format, 20 Countries Will Be Divided Into 4 Groups of 5 Teams

They were 44-2 after 5.2 overs but Conway (59 off 49) and Phillips (54 off 33) stitched a crucial partnership of 86 runs for the third wicket to revive the Black Caps innings. However, once Phillips got out in the 16th over, the Kiwis lost the wickets in quick succession and were eventually bowled out for 160 in 19.4 overs.

Brief score: New Zealand 160 all-out in 19.4 overs (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54; Mohammed Siraj 4/17, Arshdeep Singh 4/37) vs India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 22, 2022 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).