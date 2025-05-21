Cannes, May 21: Actors Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, along with others, turned heads at Cannes 2025 as they walked the red carpet in absolute style ahead of the much-awaited premiere of their film 'Homebound' at the prestigious film festival. The two, along with actor Vishal Jethwa and director Neeraj Ghaywan, were joined by producer Karan Johar for the big premiere. This was also the first Cannes appearance for Janhvi, Ishaan, Vishal, and Karan. For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his film Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015. Cannes 2025: Actress-Model Ruchi Gujjar Wears Necklace Featuring Indian PM Narendra Modi’s Face at Prestigious Film Festival, Reveals She Wanted To Honour Him (See Pics).

Janhvi looked dreamy and surreal in a custom pink Tarun Tahiliani gown. The structured outfit with soft drapes and an elegant hood gave her a princess-like charm. Johar opted for a dramatic white outfit designed by Manish Malhotra. The look featured a high-collared, cape-style jacket with silver embellishments and flowing sleeves. Paired with black pants and statement glasses, Karan added a royal touch to the red carpet. Khatter looked sharp in a velvet bandhgala by Gaurav Gupta. Together, the team looked every bit ready for the big moment. Best Looks at Cannes 2025: Inspiring Elegance Under the Guidelines.

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter at Cannes

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier. Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also come on board as the executive producer of the film. Apart from Homebound, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's Aranyer Din Ratri and Anupam Kher's directorial Tanvi The Great were also screened at Cannes last week.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)