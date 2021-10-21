New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre and arrested a person for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing jobs.

According to the police, a tip-off was received on October 18 about an operational fake call centre in Delhi's Zakir Nagar. Subsequently, a raid was conducted and the accused Md Azhar Qadri (30) was caught red-handed.

Police said that on sustained interrogation, Qadri disclosed that he used to dupe people in the name of providing employment. "This was a huge source of his income. He used to call the persons asking for money in lieu of providing employment to them," the police said.

The police also seized five mobile phones from the possession of the accused and two registers containing names of duped persons.

Police further informed that a case has been registered against Qadri at Shaheen Bagh police station under Sections 420, 120B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

