India News | 10-day Hornbill Festival Gets off to Colourful Start in Nagaland

Kohima, Dec 1 (PTI) The 10-day-long Grand Hornbill Festival of Nagaland got off to a spectacular start with the beating of Naga gongs, sounding of log drums, traditional war cry and gunshots echoing the picturesque Naga Heritage village Kisama.

Hornbill Festival, an annual tourism promotional event of the state government coined as the Festival of Festivals, is the coming together of the 18 major tribes and other sub-tribes of Nagaland showcasing the rich culture and tradition of the Nagas.

The cultural festival's major attraction was the 47 Konyak boys, aged below 15 years from Ukha village of Mon district, dressed in traditional attire beating the Naga log drum amid the traditional gunshots by their elders.

Germany, Colombia and USA, which are the three foreign partners of this year's festival, have brought their cultural troupes and rock bands.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, British High Commissioner Alex Ellis, Colombia Ambassador Dr. Victor Echeverri Jaramillo and German Consul General Barbara Voss expressed their happiness to be part of the festival.

Seeing the foreign tourists from different countries, the diplomats called for bringing in more of their friends to the land of festivals to witness the vibrancy of tradition and culture of the Nagas.

Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, who was the chief host of the festival, welcomed the foreign diplomats and visitors.

"It is a celebration that not only showcases the rich mix of our Naga heritage, but also embodies the spirit of unity in diversity," he said.

