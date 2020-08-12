Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug12 (ANI): Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said.

"595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of cases now at 55,482 including 14,103 active cases, 37,917 discharged cases and 821 deaths," it said.

As many as 60,963 new coronavirus cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to over 23 lakhs, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

834 new coronavirus deaths reported in India and the cumulative toll has reached 46,091.

The total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 23,29,639 including 6,43,948 active cases, 16,39,600 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

