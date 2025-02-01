Barabanki (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) Ten people were injured when a pick-up van carrying devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh overturned in the Safdarganj area here, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle went out of control and turned on its head near Maulabad village in the Safdarganj Police Station area Friday evening.

Of the 10, four were seriously injured and were rushed to the district hospital.

The rest were treated at a government hospital in Sirauli Gauspur, police said.

