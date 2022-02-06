Shimla, Feb 6 (PTI) Eleven people succumbed to COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, pushing the death toll to 4,026 while the state recorded 376 fresh cases that took its tally to 2,76,522, a health official said.

Eight men and three women between the age group of 42 to 94 years were among the fatalities, he said.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Valuables Worth Rs 329.49 Crore Seized for Violation of Model Code of Conduct.

Five deaths each were reported in Kangra, two in Hamirpur and one death each was reported in Shimla, Solan, Bilaspur and Una, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 6,280 on Sunday from 6,637 on Saturday, they said.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar's Funeral Procession Begins From Her Prabhukunj Residence Towards Shivaji Park.

Besides, 722 more patients have recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,66,197, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)