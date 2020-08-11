Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Eleven more people died from coronavirus in Haryana on Tuesday as the state reported its highest single-day spike of 798 cases, taking the infection numbers to 43,227, according to a health department bulletin.

Earlier, Haryana had preorted its record daily spike in numbers on July 17 when 795 cases surfaced.

Also Read | DGCA Bans Use of Wide-Body Aircraft at Kozhikode Airport During Monsoon Season: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

So far, 500 people have succumbed to the disease in the state.

On Tuesday, four fatalities were reported from Panipat; two from hardest-hit Faridabad and one each from Gurgaon, Sonipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Kurukshetra.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Extends Janmashtami 2020 Greetings To Nation, Says 'Jai Shri Krishna'.

Among the districts which reported fresh cases, the maximum surfaced in Faridabad (121), followed by Panipat (107); Rewari (73); Gurgaon and Ambala (69 each); Sonipat (56); Palwal (47); Rohtak (42); Kurukshetra (40); Karnal (38); and Panchkula (26), as per the bulletin.

Nearly half of the total cases in the state are from the worst-hit Faridabad and Gurgaon districts, which fall in the National Capital Region. These two districts together have reported 270 fatalities.

Active cases in the state currently are 6,645 while 36,082 people have been discharged after recovery.

On Tuesday, the state's recovery rate was 83.47 per cent while the rate of doubling of infections was 29 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)