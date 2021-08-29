Mahoba, Aug 29 (PTI) Eleven people were injured after a car collided with an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred on the Jhansi-Mirzapur road under Mahobakanth police station area around 8 am, they said.

The ambulance was carrying a body from Delhi to Mahoba, while the car was going from Banda to Orchha in Madhya Pradesh, the police said.

Three of the injured are in a serious condition and have been sent to the Jhansi medical college for treatment, they said.

