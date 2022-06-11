Gonda (UP), Jun 11 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised in a village under Mankapur police station area of the district here, police said on Saturday.

Inspector-in-charge of Mankapur, Sandeep Kumar Singh, said the child has been sent to the district hospital for a medical examination.

According to the police complaint, the boy had accompanied his grandfather to his field on Friday night. After a while, the child's grandfather went home for dinner leaving him behind.

A local resident came there and upon finding the boy alone, he allegedly sodomised him, the complaint said.

The boy came crying from the field and told his grandfather about the incident. A case under relevant sections of the law and POCSO Act has been registered, Singh said.

