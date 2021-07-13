Chandigarh, Jul 13 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday logged 115 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,97,821, while five more fatalities raised the toll to 16,199, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Sangrur and one each from Bathinda, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.

The death toll also includes one fatality which was not reported earlier, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,427 in Punjab.

Of the new cases, Jalandhar reported 22, followed by 16 in Ludhiana and 10 in Amritsar, according to the bulletin.

The recovery count rose to 5,80,195 with 168 more people recovering from the infection in the state, it said.

A total of 1,14,44,310 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported only two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The infection tally now stands at 61,844, according to the medical bulletin. The count also includes one case which was not reported earlier.

With no death taking place on Tuesday, the pandemic toll remained at 809.

The number of active COVID-19 cases is 77 in Chandigarh, the bulletin said.

With 19 patients being discharged after recovering from the infection, the number of cured people reached 60,958, according to it.

A total of 5,87,638 samples have been taken for Covid testing so far in the Union Territory and 5,24,522 of them tested negative while reports of seven are awaited, the bulletin said.

