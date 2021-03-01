Jammu, Mar 1 (PTI) Twelve drug peddlers were arrested and over 155 kilograms of poppy and cannabis was seized from them in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

During routine checking on the highway at Jakhani area of Udhampur district, a police team intercepted a truck and recovered 60 kgs of poppy, they said.

Mohmmad Aslam of Punjab was arrested and a case was registered against him, they said.

In separate incidents, six drug peddlers were arrested from south Kashmir's Kulgam district and 58 kg of poppy and 30 kg of cannabis was seized from Devsar, Nippora and Litter areas of the district, they said.

Haziq Rather, Jatinder Singh, Ravipal, Sukhwinder Kumar, Gurvinder Singh and Reshpal Singh were booked by police, they said.

During checking at Simbal Chua in Reasi, a police team stopped a motorcycle and recovered five rolls of cannabis from the rider Rampal, who was arrested and booked, they said.

In a similar incident, three drug peddlers were arrested in Kathua district and seven kg of Ganja was seized from them, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

Another drug peddler identified as Kannu was arrested for possessing some quantity of heroin in Nawabad area of Jammu city, they said.

