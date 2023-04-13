Chandigarh, Apr 13 (PTI) Punjab government on Thursday transferred 12 IAS officers with immediate effect, according to an official order.

Sarvjit Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary, sports and youth services, in place of Rakhee Gupta Bhandari who has been given the charge of principal secretary, parliamentary affairs, the order said.

ACS, freedom fighters, Raji P Shrivatsava has been given additional charge of social security, women and child development, while Rahul Tiwari has been posted as secretary, science, technology and environment.

Kumar Rahul, secretary, general administration, has been given the additional charge of secretary, vigilance, while Indu Malhotra, who is secretary, forests and wild life preservation, has been given the additional charge of commissioner Roopnagar division, it said.

Ravi Bhagat, secretary to the chief minister, has been given the additional charge of chief executive, Punjab Energy Development Agency while the services of Sonali Giri, who was holding the charge of director, information and public relations, have been placed at the disposal of the department of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs.

PCS officer Sandeep Singh will look after the charge of director, information and public relations as an interim arrangement till further orders.

Other officers who were shifted and given additional charges included Kumar Amit, Amrit Kaur Gill and Parampal Kaur Sidhu.

