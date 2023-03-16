Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): The state government has transferred 12 Indian Police Services (IPS) officers and has assigned them to their new responsibilities.

According to a government release issued on Thursday evening, Bhopal Commissioner of Police Makarand Deoskar was transferred to Indore as Commissioner of Police. Similarly, Commissioner of Police, Indore Harinarayan Chari Mishra will take over as Commissioner of Police, Bhopal.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bhopal rural Irshad Wali has been assigned the new responsibility as Naramadapuram zone IG and IG (intelligence) Abhay Singh has been transferred to Bhopal zone (rural) as IG.

In the same way, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Yogesh Mugal has now transferred to Police headquarters (PHQ) Bhopal as ADGP (telecom). Additional DGP G Akheto Sema appointed as ADGP (Jail), Bhopal. Additional DGP Anil Kumar assigned to his new responsibility as ADGP, SISF PHQ Bhopal and additional responsibility as ADGP, Public policing and RTI.

Additional DGP Vivek Sharma transferred as ADGP (Planning), PHQ, Bhopal. Hoshangabad IG Deepika Suri transferred to PHQ, Bhopal as IG (administration). Pramod Verma appointed as IG Sagar Zone.

Sagar zone IG Anurag appointed as IG (Intelligence), PHQ, Bhopal. IG Ratlam Sushant Kumar Saxena appointed as IG Chambal Zone, Morena. (ANI)

