Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) The deadly coronavirus claimed 12 more lives and infected 2,162 people in Rajasthan on Saturday.

With this, the total number of deaths increased to 2,056 and positive cases to 2,23,633 in the state with active cases on the day being 18,053.

Two deaths were reported each from Ajmer, Jodhpur and Jaipur and one each from Bikaner, Ganganagar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali and Udaipur, said a Health Department bulletin on the pandemic situation in the state.

Of the new cases, maximum, numbering 406, were reported from Jaipur with Jodhpur reporting 306.

