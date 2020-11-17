Motihari (Bihar), Nov 17 (PTI) Thirteen persons have been arrested and arms and ammunition along with looted items seized from their possession in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a special team raided Aamgachhi village in Chiraiya police station area and arrested the criminals on Monday evening, Superintendent of Police Navin Chandra Jha said.

Also Read | Shimla Shivers at 4.4 Degree Celsius Due to Icy Winds and Snowfall, Manali Freezes at -1.5.

Five country-made pistols, five cartridges, 2 kg charas and 11 stolen motorcycles were seized, he said.

The valuation of the seized items is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile System in Chandipur Off Odisha Coast.

The arrested persons confessed to having been involved in 11 looting cases, the officer said.

Cases were earlier registered against them with Chiraiya, Mufassil and Ghorasahan police stations.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)