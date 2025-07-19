Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jul 19 (PTI) Twelve women jawans of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and a constable were injured after their bus rammed into the divider on the Jansath road on Friday, police said.

Naimandi Police Station Dinesh Chandra Baghel said the wounded were identified as Seema, Sushila, Moni, Sangita, Anita, Nidhi, Santosh, Rekha, Krishana, Pushpa, Usha, Resha, and driver Munnilal.

They were all taken to Muzaffarnagar Medical College. Munnilal had a fracture in his leg, while others got minor injuries.

Baghel said the jawans were returning from kanwar duty to their rest camp, and the driver probably fell asleep.

