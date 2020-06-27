Kolkata, Jun 27 (PTI) Thirteen more people died due to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Saturday, taking the state's toll to 629, while 521 fresh cases pushed the tally to 16,711, a health department bulletin said.

Twelve of the 13 deaths were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

A total of 254 patients have been discharged from hospitals since Friday and the number of active cases in the state now stands at 5,293.

During the last 24 hours, 9,548 samples have been tested, the bulletin said.

