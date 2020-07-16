Jaipur, Jul 16 (PTI) A total of 13 more flights have been deployed this month under the Vande Bharat mission to bring back Rajasthan residents stranded abroad amid the COVID-19 lockdown, an official said on Thursday.

The first of these proposed flights landed in Jaipur on Thursday, bringing back 177 Rajasthan residents from Sharjah while the last one of these flights will arrive here on July 30, said an official.

Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Aggarwal said out of the 13 flights proposed under the Mission, four flights will bring Rajasthani natives from Kuwait, three from Sharjah, two from Biskhek and one each from Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Muscat till July 30.

Agarwal said the first flight bringing Rajasthan residents from abroad came from London on May 22, bringing 149 of them to Jaipur.

He said the migrant Rajasthanis are lso reaching Jaipur on Thursday by chartered flights, besides those under the Vande Bharat mission.

He said that according to the health protocol, all arrangements have been made at the Jaipur airport to receive passengers from abroad and put them in quarantine.

Apart from Jaipur, isolation arrangements have also been made in districts of Jaipir, Udaipur, Nagaur and Churu, he added.

He said the migrant Rajasthanis of the districts of these divisions are being sent to their districts on Rajasthan Roadways buses for institutional quarantine.

